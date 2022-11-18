Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30,240.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

