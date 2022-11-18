Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,963.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.