Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,112.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,448 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

