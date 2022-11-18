Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,894.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

