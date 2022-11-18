American Money Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,927.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

