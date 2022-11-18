American Money Management LLC Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.0% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

AAPL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

