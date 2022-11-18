Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stake Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,463. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

APLS opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

