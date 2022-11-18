Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

