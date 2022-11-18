Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 14.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after buying an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

