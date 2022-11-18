Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

