Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,658,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $910,380,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

