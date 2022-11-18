Applied Research Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,530.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,624.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,931.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 765,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,315,000 after purchasing an additional 729,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.