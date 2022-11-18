Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 435,143 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.
Arhaus Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.