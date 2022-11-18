Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 435,143 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Arhaus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

