Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,594 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stepan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Stepan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $126.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.21%.

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

