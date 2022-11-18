Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,788 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

