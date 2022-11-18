Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $47.39 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments Profile

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.