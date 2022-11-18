Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 309.64 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.