Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,131 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $56.55 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

