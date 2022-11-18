Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 62,129 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $84,283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after buying an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $39,970,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $29,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $10.38 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

