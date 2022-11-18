Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,887 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

