Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

CTRE opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

