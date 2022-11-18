Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

