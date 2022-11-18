Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer cut Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

