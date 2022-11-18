Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $65,983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $31,616,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 7,276.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,355 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CBRE Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.