Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

