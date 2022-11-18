Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of CSM opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

