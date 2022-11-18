Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $124.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

