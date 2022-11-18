Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in State Street by 485.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

