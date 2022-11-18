Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $58.11 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.