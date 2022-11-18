Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9 Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.