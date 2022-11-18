Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,636 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,569,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 397,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PTBD stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.