Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,007 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in HP by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of HP by 160.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 376,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 232,391 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of HP by 12.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in HP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 78,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $29.43 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

