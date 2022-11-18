Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

