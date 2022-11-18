Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in American International Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

American International Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

