Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

FOCS opened at $37.72 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

