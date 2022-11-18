Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

