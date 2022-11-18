Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 378,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

