Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,513,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 5.0 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $586.71 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $623.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

