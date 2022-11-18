Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

EVA stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.13. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 532.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other news, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. purchased 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,566.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,698,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. bought 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,566.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 322,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,356,874. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

