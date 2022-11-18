Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $269,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.