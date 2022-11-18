Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $269,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FTXN stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $31.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
