Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

MSM stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct



MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

