Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

ChampionX Stock Performance

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,822 shares of company stock worth $4,733,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

