Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,702 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period.

Shares of FVC opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

