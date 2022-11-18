Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 89,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

