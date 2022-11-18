Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $221.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average of $227.67.

