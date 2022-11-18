Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,992,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter.

VAW opened at $173.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

