Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner by 100.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $332.62 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $346.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

