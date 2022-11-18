Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $3,746,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.