Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $207.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.91. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.44 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,072 shares of company stock valued at $24,204,007 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.