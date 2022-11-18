Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,427,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 34.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. Cowen reduced their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

